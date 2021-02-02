Indiana Senate passes bill to allow Hoosiers to request reopenings of death investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – (WEHT) A bill authored by State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) that would allow Hoosiers to request the reopening of a death investigation Tuesday passed the Indiana Senate unanimously. Senate Bill 177 would allow the immediate family of a deceased individual to request a new investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) into the cause of death of their relative.

Messmer authored this legislation after meeting with the family of Kristy Kelley, a constituent, who went missing and was later found dead weeks later, having been submerged inside her car in a pond. Local law enforcement ruled Kelley’s death an accident, but her family had many questions, including why her car was in park and what caused the extensive damage to her vehicle before entering the water.

This legislation specifies that the families must meet reasonable suspicion standards by providing relevant facts and instances. SB 177 will now move to the House of Representatives.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)