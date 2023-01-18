GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Sheriff’s Association says it will be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or current college students who wish to pursue criminal justice studies.

Officials say the Indiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of investing, receiving, and dispensing of fundings to provide qualified students with college scholarships to support their commitment to an education and career in the law enforcement field. The scholarships can range between $40 to $750 for Indiana students.

To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must:

Be an Indiana resident

Be a current member of the assosciation

Attend an Indiana college/university

Major in a law enforcement field

Enroll as a fulltime student

Students can get an application from their high school guidance counselor or the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, the application can be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriff’s Association website. The deadline for the application is April 1.