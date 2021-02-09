Indiana State Police respond to early morning crashes

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police troopers are responding to a few crashes Tuesday morning after overnight snowfall in the Tri-State.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police posted on social media Tuesday shortly after 5 a.m. a crash with only a minor injury on State Road 68 near Sawmill Road. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Deputies are reporting slick conditions in that area.

Ringle also is reporting a tractor trailer slid off of County Road 100 W at US 41 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday south of Princeton. ISP responded to the scene and a tow truck has been called. CR100 W at US41, south of Princeton. ISP is on scene. Tow truck is en route. US 41 is not blocked.

Eyewitness News Daybreak Meteorologist Ron Rhodes says the precipitation will taper off throughout Tuesday and won’t return until Tuesday night.

Rhodes says the winter weather advisory expires at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but cautions driver to be careful during their morning commute.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)