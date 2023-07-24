HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)—Interested in a career in law enforcement?

Indiana State Police are looking for new state troopers. The recruitment campaign is now underway.

It’s the first year that new troopers will be offered a starting salary of $70,000 a year. It was part of a push by Indiana’s governor to raise trooper pay during the last legislative budget session.

Sergeant Matt Ames talked about the campaign.

“It’s very nice that Governor Holcomb and the legislators are giving us a nice compensation, however, we’re looking for people who are humble, want to give back to their community, and want to be able to serve their communities.”

Troopers will also be increasing patrols in the next few weeks to deter unsafe driving, especially near bus stops and in school zones.