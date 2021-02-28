Indiana State Senate weighing controversial school bill

(WEHT)- A controversial bill that would divert funding for public schools to expand Indiana’s school voucher program is continuing to generate debate as it moves to the State Senate after passing in the House.

State Rep. Shane Lindauer (R-Jasper) voted for the bill and says taxpayer’s money should be returned to the taxpayers so they can educate their children wherever they see fit, including private schools.

Mike Allen, the head of Evansville Christian School, sent a statement to Eyewitness News in support of the legislation.

Evansville Christian School believes that private education benefits every community. When access to educational options is at its greatest, our region can truly thrive. All educational organizations play a critical role in moving our region forward, positively. House Bill 1005 will give parents and families greater ownership over their chosen educational opportunities. And educational ownership is a net gain for us all. Mike Allen, Evansville Christian School

Some Tri-State parents like Laura Lousignont say they’re hopeful they can use the vouchers should the bill become law. Lousignont, whose children have attended both public and private schools, says they’ve used vouchers in the past and would consider using them again for her youngest daughter, who is currently being homeschooled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill is receiving criticism even within the Republican Party, who control a supermajority both within the state House and Senate. Local Republican lawmakers Steve Bartels (R-Eckerty) and Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) both voted against the measure in the House and State Senator Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville) says he has concerns with the bill and does not support it as it stands.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Superintendent Dr. David Smith says the bill could deprive public schools across the state of vital funding. Dr. Smith says diverting $144 million from public schools is “frustrating” and says the state hasn’t properly funded public schools to match inflation in over a decade, contributing to lagging salaries for teachers.

The bill has been assigned to the Senate’s Education and Career Development Committee.