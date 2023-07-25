HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With one week left to vote for the “best looking cruiser” contest across the country, there is a new leader.

While Kentucky held the lead since the start, the latest results as of July 24 at 4 p.m., show Indiana has moved into the lead while Kentucky has fallen to third. Kentucky has taken first back-to-back years and is looking for the three-peat, winning three years in a row.

According to the American Association of State Troopers, the top five are separated by about 20,000 votes. The top 13 finishers get a place on the 2024 calendar. The winner gets the first month and the cover. So far, the top five are:

Indiana – 58,317 votes

Florida – 54,822 votes

Kentucky – 48,254 votes

California – 45,892 votes

Georgia – 38,422 votes

There is one week left in the contest. Only one vote for each device will be allowed. You can vote here.