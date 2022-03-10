INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Employees at Indianapolis International Airport are celebrating once again as the airport has been voted the best airport in North American for the tenth year in a row.

This award also makes it the only airport in the United States to win the honor for a straight decade.

The award comes from the Airports Council International and is based on passenger feedback the day the passenger is traveling. There are 34 factors looked at to determine the winning airport, such as check in, food and beverage, and cleanliness of the overall airport.

Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says it is the love and relentless dedication from staff that makes the airport the top in North America again and again.