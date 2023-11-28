INDIANAPOLIS — Running back Jonathan Taylor’s status for the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday road test against the Tennessee Titans is in doubt.

The team’s standout running back suffered a thumb injury in last Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who cited a source.

The Colts wouldn’t confirm Taylor’s possible injury. Coach Shane Steichen meets with the media Wednesday, at which time the topic clearly will be broached.

NFL Network reported Taylor played the entire second half with the injury. He led the Colts’ to a third straight victory by rushing 15 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

If Taylor is limited or unable to play against the Titans, the Colts would turn to backup Zack Moss. Despite assuming a complementary role since Taylor’s return, Moss ranks No. 10 in the league in rushing with a team-best 672 yards and five TDs.

Against the Bucs, Moss rushed eight times for 55 yards.

An injury would further complicate Taylor’s season.

The NFL’s 2021 rushing champion missed the first four games while completing his rehab from January surgery on his right ankle and a three-year, $42 million extension was being finalized.

Since returning, Taylor has 414 yards and four TDs on 100 carries in seven games.

With Taylor out, Moss emerged as one of the league’s most productive backs.

He missed the season-opening loss to Jacksonville with a broken forearm, but piled up 445 yards and three TDs on 89 attempts in the next four games. He had 122 yards in the week 3 overtime win at Baltimore and a career-high 165 yards in a week 5 win over the Titans.

Steichen constantly has praised “that one-two punch’’ of Taylor and Moss.

