DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- An Indianapolis couple is celebrating after getting engaged at a Dubois County Bombers game.

Cliff Pappe and his fiancé, Whitney Kneis went to League Stadium over the weekend to the team’s ‘Get Engaged at the Ballpark Night.’

Whitney said she thought it was a joke, but Pappe had a plan. He talked with the team beforehand a created a bat-spin challenge to surprise Whitney.

“I thought for sure we were going to get disqualified. I was like ‘oh he does not have his head on the bat right way and he is not spinning around enough times. The competitors in the competition were decoys and it was not a competition. The whole thing was staged so he could propose,” Whitney says.

The team gave the couple tickets for life and champaign bottle service to celebrate.