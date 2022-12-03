MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana’s abortion ban has been blocked by a court in Marion County after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

The court granted the preliminary injunction stating that the plaintiffs, Hoosier Jews for Choice and five women, are “likely to prevail on their claims” that the abortion ban violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The state’s abortion ban was also temporarily blocked in September as part of another lawsuit that claims the ban violates the Indiana Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

In a statement, Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana Legal Director said, “Abortion is legal in Indiana today. This preliminary injunction acts as a second layer of protection, ensuring the rights of Hoosiers on the grounds of religious freedom.”