HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect officially, following a decision from the state supreme court, where justices denied a request to re-hear the case from the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

The law took effect on August 1, with health care providers adhering to the the new guidelines since. There are three exceptions to the law:

Cases where the it is determined that the mother’s life or health is in danger.

Fatal Fetal anomalies up to 20 weeks.

Cases where the pregnancy’s is a result of rape or incest up to ten weeks.

Under the law, a person cannot be prosecuted for having an abortion when those categories are not met, however the medical provider can face losing their license.