Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor helps launch Victory Theatre restoration campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch helped launch a campaign to restore Evansville’s Victory Theatre.

Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority are partnering with Friends of the Victory Inc. to raise $50,000. They have set a deadline of November 15 to come up with the money.

“The Victory Theater has been an anchor of my hometown’s arts community for a century,” Crouch said. “This campaign will help restore an Evansville treasure and light the way for Hoosiers to come enjoy performances in this historic venue for years to come.”

Restoration would include a replica of the century old theater’s marquee, installing a historic blade sign and LED message board. If the campaign is successful there will be a public event to celebrate lighting of the historic sign.