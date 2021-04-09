INDOT announces changes to major intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – INDOT has announced changes to traffic patterns at U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue in Evansville. And all of it’s ahead of an upcoming pedestrian crossing project.

The project has been in development for a couple of years now, but starting next Tuesday morning, motorists will start to notice that changes are underway

It’s a busy intersection and part of many morning commutes, but next week, traffic patterns will change causing delays.

But it’s all for the safety of pedestrians using the crosswalk. Bosse High School student Franco Nava says he uses the crosswalk up to four times a day.

“I mean, I think it’d be good. You know, the crossing would be much safer for other people,” said Nava.

Reverend William Payne has been a part of the project from the start when he helped start a petition over two years ago.

“What prompted us was the fact that again, we had another automobile accident there. And we had no crossing guards for the kids to actually get back and forth across the street,” said Payne.

As for some of the changes drivers can expect, INDOT says you will no longer be able to make a right turn onto Washington from Highway 41 on a red light. And that signal timings will be changed to allow for more for pedestrians to cross.

Jason Tiller of INDOT says you can also expect different lane configurations when turning from Washington onto 41.

“There are a couple places where you may have had through markings where you may had two lanes where you could go through now one of them will be a turn only lane there’s going to be some new signal heads that are gonna have some different different signals for traffic,” said Tiller.

He says they ask that drivers use their patience and remain vigilant as this will cause delays.

“I mean it’s it’s all about safety and making sure people get your across that the highway easily and safely in the interim while we continue to develop our our pedestrian crossing project,” said Tiller.

“We just really want to make sure that we take care of our kids and they have the same amenities that the other high schools have, and are able to use the exact same amenities and be safe just like every other high school student,” said Payne.

INDOT says project development began in 2021 and construction is expected to get underway in 2025.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)