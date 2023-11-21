HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Another milestone has been met for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX).

Officials state the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) awarded the contract for the I-69 ORX Section Three to ORX Constructors, a joint venture that includes Walsh Construction and Traylor Bros, Inc.

“Awarding this contract is yet another important step toward generational progress as we work to improve Indiana’s infrastructure for all Hoosiers and visitors,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “We’ll be starting construction next year in Evansville, and that work will be a visible reminder of what’s to come. An I-69 Ohio River Crossing will further connect Indiana and Kentucky and create regional economic opportunities for decades to come.”

Officials say the nearly $202 million dollar contract includes approach roadways and bridges in Indiana that will provide an all-weather construction access to the Ohio River for the future I-69 Section Two project, the river crossing.

“It’s an exciting time for transportation in Indiana,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “We’re eager for construction to get underway as we work toward the completion of this crucial connection to Kentucky and points beyond, officially finishing I-69 throughout the state.”

I-69 ORX is divided into three sections for construction.