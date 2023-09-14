HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing for the proposed intersection improvements at U.S. 41 and County Road 100 in Gibson County.

The meeting will take place tonight, September 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Princeton Community High School located at 1101 North Main Street in Princeton.

The purpose of the intersection project is to improve safety at the intersection by reducing the number of potential traffic conflict points, and the public is invited to learn more about the project and will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the project team.