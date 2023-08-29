HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing for the proposed intersection at U.S. 41 and County Road 100 in Gibson County.

Officials state the meeting will be about the U.S. 41 intersection improvement project and will have the opportunity to provide feedback.

Officials also state the purpose of the project is to improve safety at the intersection of U.S. 41 and CR 100 by reducing the number of potential traffic conflict points.

The meeting will be held Thursday, September 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. central time at Princeton Community High School.