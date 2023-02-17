HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Old National Events Plaza hosted a summit to discuss infant mortality on Friday.

According to the CDC, Indiana has the 9th highest infant death rate in the United States. The keynote speaker at the summit was former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

“I consider infant mortality to be a measure of our humanity,” said Dr. Adams. “Of how we take care of ourselves and the most vulnerable among us. And Indiana, quite frankly, wasn’t doing well, we had some of the highest infant mortality rates in the country.”

Adams said some of the reasons for the high infant mortality rate include substance abuse and lack of prenatal care. The Vanderburgh County Health Department introduced their “Pre to Three” program to help combat the issue. The program visits homes to support expectant parents during the pregnancy up until the baby turns three-years-old.