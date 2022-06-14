INDIANAPOLIS,IN (WEHT) – As Hoosiers face off against inflation and its four decade high, they struggle to buy gas, groceries and other goods. Statewide casino revenues seem to suffer as well.

May marks the second consecutive month that revenue from Indiana’s casinos fell. Reports from the Indiana Gaming Commission showed an 8% decrease in May statewide casino revenue when compared to April’s data.

Additionally when comparing March and April, the data shows an 11% decrease in April’s win revenue.

According to reports, the decline seems to be caused not only by soaring inflation rates, but also due to many COVID-19 relief programs coming to an end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.