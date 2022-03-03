EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents around the tri-state are starting to feel the effects of rising costs due to inflation.

People say different facets of their lives are beginning to take a hit as they battle with the rising cost of some of their much needed items, such as grocery shopping and gas prices.

“Food and diapers and formula for the grandbabies,” Elmer Weccele, Carmi resident said. “It’s just ridiculous how high it’s getting. I mean the food for the babies, everything’s going through the roofs. The way this thing is going on here now it’s just terrible.”

Tori Baker says one of the main places she has noticed a change in pricing is the grocery store.

“Going to grocery stores and what I use to spend 50 dollars, I now spend 125 or something,” Baker said. “I got to fill my car up to and it cost.”

Andrew Butters, assistant professor at Indiana University for economics says two things that have led to inflation include demand and a dramatic drop in the employment participation rate.

“Employers are finding it very difficult to get employees and in some respects they’ve had to increase wages to really make, ensure that their staffed appropriately so obviously as wages increase that’s going to put upwards pressure on cost,” Butters said.

For Henderson, KY resident, Beverley Yount, the current prices of gas reminds her of when she moved away from the west cost 20 years ago.

“I moved from Washington State,” Yount said. “I came back in 2000 and gas prices and fruit prices were high out there then compared to here.”

As prices continue to rise, many say its beginning to effect on their everyday life in more ways than one.

“The cost of food, gas,” Kathy of Evansville said. “Nobody can move, nobody can eat right. Nobody can do the things that a human should be able to do.”

As the rate prices are currently rising, many people say they believe this is something they will just have to become accustomed to for a while.