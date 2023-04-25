HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan will appear in court for the first time on May 22 following her arrest on drug charges.

Indiana State detectives say investigation into Donavan began in April 2022, after they received information of misconduct. She was arrested in March of this year after Indiana State Troopers executed a search warrant at her home, where they reportedly found methamphetamine and fentanyl in her possession.

As the case begins to move through the courts, the Knox County Council and County Commission recently passed a resolution asking Donovan to be removed from her position. The request is now in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office.

County officials say they had already asked Donovan to resign before her arrest due to complaints she was failing to preform her duties.