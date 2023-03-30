KENTUCKY (WEHT) – According to officials at Fort Campbell army base, two Blackhawk helicopters crashed in a field late Wednesday night during a routine training mission. Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division.

As of now, the status of all those on board are unknown. However, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that fatalities are expected.

Details are limited as this time and this story will be updated as more information is released from army officials. Eyewitness News is working with our sister station, WKRN out of Nashville, to also gather more on this situation.