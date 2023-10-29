HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson dispatch said there were confirmed injuries in a crash near Ellis Park on Highway 41.

The crash happened around 10:00 on Sunday night.

Dispatch said two vehicles were involved, but they could not say how many people were hurt.

We’re told at one point, traffic had to be routed through the Ellis Park parking lot as crews worked the scene.

The crash scene could be seen from our Eyewitness News towercam at Ellis Park.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.