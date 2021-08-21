Inmate dies at Vanderburgh County Jail

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate at the jail has died.

According to a news release, Duane Garry Jr. was found unresponsive around 6:00 Saturday morning.

We’re told medical staff immediately started CPR. About 30 minutes later, Garry was pronounced dead.

The news release said Garry was checked on throughout the night and was found unresponsive during the morning inmate count.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Garry was in jail on charges of dealing a controlled substance and a parole violation warrant.