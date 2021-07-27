Inmates from St. Louis being housed in Henderson County Detention Center

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT)– Hundreds of inmates facing federal charges have been transferred from St. Louis to out-of-state jails in Indiana and Kentucky. Henderson County Detention Center is one of the places inmates are being housed. Inmates are also being kept in Clark County, Indiana; in Grayson County Detention Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky; in Crittenden County in Kentucky.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says officials have been reducing the inmate population at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, which is also referred to as the workhouse. Before the workhouse was closed back in June, the city had approximately 200 federal detainees. Another 100 were moved out of the St. Louis County jail.

A federal official says dealing with the shortage of jail space close to St. Louis has been “challenging.”