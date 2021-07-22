Innovators asked to pitch uses for bourbon waste

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– There’s a surplus of a bourbon byproduct in the Kentucky. State officials are taking ideas from inventors and entrepreneurs about more ways to use stillage, which is spent grain used during the production of bourbon.

Distillers report a 250% increase in the byproduct. 10 gallons of stillage remain for every barrel of bourbon made.

“It is a roadblock for some distilleries to figure out what to do with this byproduct. So, if there’s a better, more environmentally friendly way, maybe a way to produce some extra income for distilleries, it would be great for the state,” said Jacob Call, master distiller at Green River Distilling.

Proposals will be taken until the end of August. Five finalists will be chosen to present their ideas late October in Louisville.