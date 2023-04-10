HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An inspection of the Earle C. Clements Bridge at Shawneetown over the Ohio River in Union County will begin April 10. Crews will be on site each day of the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The inspection is scheduled to be complete on April 14.

Drivers should be prepared for lane closures as crews work in the area. Crews will be using an Under Bridge Inspection Truck (UBIT), in addition to the lane restrictions.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and drive safely when traveling through the area. More traffic advisories for counties under KYTC Highway District 2 are available on the KYTC District 2 Facebook page.