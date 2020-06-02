Interfaith service held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Local faith leaders held an online interfaith service at Temple Adath B’nai in Evansville Monday to remember and honor those who have died from COVID-19.

The religious leaders also addressed recent protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Reverend Adrian Brooks said it’s time for a change.

“After all of the contributions and innovations and interventions that we have facilitated in this country, after all of the cultural enlightenment we have tried to give this country, and to come to this place where we are still denigrated and discriminated against based on our color, time for this country to acknowledge it is wrong and to make those wrongs right.” Rev. Adrian Brooks

The service also featured prayers from First Presbyterian Church, St. Benedict Church, and remarks from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)

