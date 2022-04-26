VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Investigations are being performed for potential missing money at Burdette Park. In December, Burdette Park management performed a 2021 year-end budget review and noticed that things didn’t seem to add up. They noticed that there were discrepancies between the deposits and the money on hand.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said, “they thought there was some inappropriate behavior of an employee or employees because they had money missing.”

Burdette Park management reached out to the Vanderburgh County Commission, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office met with park officials,” said Wedding. “We’ve reviewed their books, we’ve obtained some search warrants, subpoenas, interviewed multiple employees. And we do believe that there’s some money missing from Burdette Park at this time.”

When digging deeper into the details, Wedding said it was found that accounting irregularities occurred in the campground rentals funds. He said the money in the account did not line up with how many campground rentals were actually logged in 2021.

“At this point we haven’t pinned down the actual target,” added Wedding. “We have people that we believe are of interest to us. It could be a reasonable amount of money is missing from the Burdette Park campground account.”

Wedding said the Sheriff’s Office had concluded their part of the investigation and now the State Board of Accounts will do a multi-year audit of the campground and the finances associated with the campground to determine if more money comes up missing.

The Vanderburgh County Attorney released a statement:

To Whom It May Concern:

On December 3, 2021, Burdette Park Director, Jerry Grannan, referred a matter for investigation to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. Director Grannan discovered irregularities relating to the accounting of Campground receipts. As this relates to personnel matters and an ongoing investigation, no further information will be disclosed while the investigation is pending. The matter has also been referred to the State Board of Accounts which is jointly investigating the matter with the Sheriff’s Office. Burdette Park and Vanderburgh County are committed to cooperating with law enforcement to fully resolve this issue and will update the matter when appropriate. All inquiries should be directed to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.