Ireland Indiana celebrates St. Patrick’s Day amid pandemic

IRELAND, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s a day that’s celebrated worldwide , but one small town in the Tri-state – especially – enjoys St. Paddy’s Day.

You might gather from its very namesake that Ireland, Indiana takes the holiday to heart. But a majority of the events were were canceled this year due to Covid.

And while today is widely known for the color green, Dubois County is also celebrating the color blue. The county entered the blue advisory level which allows events and gatherings to occur at 100 percent capacity.

Ireland, Indiana native Beth Underwood said, “It’s always a big day. How can you not be happy when you’re in Ireland and it’s St. Patrick’s Day?”

She also said this year looked different from years past saying there is usually a 5k run as well as pageant.

Ireland resident Kevin Bayer said they had about 25% of what we’d normally have. Those in Ireland, though, weren’t going to let anything rain on their parade.

“Too bad it’s raining today, we’re getting wet, but the green beer is going down pretty good,” said Bayer.

“So hopefully things stay safe, but going in the right direction finally,” he added.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)