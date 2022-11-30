(WEHT) – Officials say new research has been released regarding the safety of Paxlovid for pregnant women. Doctors were previously unsure about prescribing the anti-viral medication to expectant mothers.

Experts say Paxlovid is currently the leading prescription to reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19. A new study from John’s Hopkins University Medicine reveals the medication is safe for pregnant women to use.

The research reveals the medicine doesn’t increase the chance for serious side effect to the pregnancy or the developing fetus. However, Paxlovid is currently only offered under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

You can read the full study here.