NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Islamic Society of Evansville has an event you don’t want to miss! The 19th annual International Food Festival will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Islamic Society’s building located at Grimm Road and the Lloyd.

The proceeds of the event will benefit the Tri-State Food Bank. Come enjoy authentic international food and stay for the international Bazaar or get a Henna tattoo.

Officials say the festival will happen rain or shine and to-go boxes will be able to obtained. Vegan and vegetarian options will also be available.

Prices have not been announced but officials say that cash, credit and check will all be accepted.