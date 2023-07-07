HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police and the Gibson County Coroner are investigating a death in Gibson County Jail.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night, Gibson County Central Dispatch was alerted to a medical emergency inside the Gibson County Jail.

According to a news release, corrections officers went to the cellblock where the medical incident was taking place and began CPR.

Shocks were also delivered by an AED unit.

Once the Princeton Fire Department and Gibson County Ambulance Service arrived, they took over medical treatment.

Authorities say the person was declared dead about 40 minutes later.

At that point, the Gibson County Coroner and a Detective from the Indiana State Police arrived at the Gibson County Jail to begin an investigation into the medical emergency.

Authorities say the identity of the deceased person will not be released until the family can be notified.