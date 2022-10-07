BRADLEY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 put out a press release regarding an arrest made for an ongoing case.

This is the latest update in the case that killed Sergent Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Officer Tyler Bailey in December. Reports say officers had been called to the Comfort Inn that night for dogs barking in an unattended vehicle when the incident happened.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable,” says Kankakee County State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe. “I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this Defendant is the 7th to be charged overall.”

Soon after the shooting occurred, Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested for First Degree Murder.

Xavier Harris, 22 of Bradley was arrested on October 5 and is being held in the Jerome Combs Detention Center on the following charges:

2 Counts of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony)

2 Counts of Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive (Class 4 Felony)

Xavier was issued a bond on October 7 of $75,000.

Police say they are still investigating all leads and anyone with information is encouraged to call the ISP at (815)-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at (815)-93-CRIME.