BRADLEY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 arrested 23-year-old Jaron M. Shannon of Kankakee, on October 27. This arrest is related to the December 2021 shooting of Bradley Police Department Officers.

Police reports say on December 29 around 9:41 p.m. the Bradley Police Department responded to the Comfort Inn for reports of a dog alone in a car. Police say Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed and Officer Tyler Bailey was shot and critically wounded.

ISP says Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were subsequently arrested for First Degree Murder. ISP DCI Zone 3 Agents say their investigation discovered another suspect. Jaron Shannon originally purchased the firearm.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe, made the following statement.

“Earlier today we charged Jaron Shannon as a ‘straw-purchaser’ of no fewer than 2 firearms and

with unlawfully transferring no fewer than 10 firearms. We know all too well the consequences

of firearms falling into the hands of those who should not possess them; in fact, many of the

firearms purchased by Jaron Shannon have been used by others in the commission of a crime,

including a juvenile offender. One of the firearms is alleged to have been used in the murder of

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and attempt murder of Bradley Police Officer Tyler

Bailey. I thank the Illinois State Police for continuing to pursue every lead and every offender

connected to those tragic events. Shannon is the 8th defendant now charged with a connection to

that crime. As we continue to pursue justice for Marlene and Tyler, we ask that anyone else with

information related to the unlawful possession or sale of a firearm contact local law enforcement

before tragedy strikes again.”

Shannon was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center on the following charges:

1 Count of Unlawful Sale of a Firearm (Class 2 Felony)

1 Count of Unlawful Sale of a Firearm (Class 3 Felony)

1 Count of Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm (Class 2 Felony)

10 Counts of Failure to Maintain Records of a Firearm Sale (Class A Misdemeanor)

Court records show Shannon appeared in court on October 28 and was issued a bond of $500,000 with 10% to apply.

Police say they are still following up on all leads and encourages the public to provide information anonymously regarding this incident. ISP can be reached at (815)-698-2315. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (815)-93-CRIME