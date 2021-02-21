ISP: Corrections officer at Indiana State Prison dies after attack

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police said a correction officer at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has died after being attacked by an inmate.

Authorities say an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area.

Both officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one died.

The second correction officer is in serious condition.

We’re told inmate Tymetri Campbell faces several preliminary charges, to include murder.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)