WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police were alerted to a crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 141 and Shawneetown New Haven Road in White County On July 20 around 8:28 a.m.

Police reports say that a 2000 Gold Toyota Sedan was traveling northbound on Shawneetown New Haven Road, and a 2023 Black Peterbilt Truck-Tractor-Semi-Trailer Combination, was headed eastbound on Illinois Route 141.

Police say that the Sedan failed to stop at the intersection for an unknown reason, and struck the trailer of the truck.

According to the authorities, the motorist of the Sedan was flown to a regional hospital in with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was reported to be uninjured. Police say the Sedan driver was cited for Disobeying a Stop Sign and Failing to Wear a Seatbelt.