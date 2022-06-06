MARTIN COUNTY (WEHT) – The Martin County Sheriffs Department responded to a 911 call on June 6 around 8:33 a.m. about an accident involving a semi on the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road.

Reports state that Merlin J. Miller, 43 of New Paris, Indiana was driving a 2002 International Semi-Tractor trailer that was hauling lumber when for unknown reasons the semi crossed the center line, ran off the east side of the highway and down into a ditch and stopped in a tree line.

Mr. Miller succumbed to his injuries sustained from the accident and died on the scene. His family was notified shortly after.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by: the Loogootee Police Department, Loogootee Fire Department, Martin County EMS, Martin County Civil Defense, Crane Naval Base EMS, and Storks Towing out of Jasper.

The roadway was closed while the investigation and cleanup took place. The investigator is Trooper Andrew Beaver of the Jasper District.