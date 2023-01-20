GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police confirmed on Friday that a body was found in Gibson County near Red Dawn Armory.

ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle says the body was found in a vehicle in a deep ravine under a bridge on Old 41, north of Kings Exit. He says an autopsy has not been scheduled yet so they can’t confirm the person’s identity.

Officials say they will release more information when the body can be positively identified. Reports from the scene say police are no longer at the scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.