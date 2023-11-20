HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – For anyone that will be traveling this Thanksgiving, one may notice more patrols on the road.

The Indiana State Police will be joining law enforcement agencies from across the state to make sure everyone gets to their holiday destination safely.

“This holiday season, we expect to see a lot of traffic on the roads. Please make smart decisions by not mixing drinking and driving,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director. “Be proactive and plan for a sober driver.”

ISP states according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), impaired driving and fatal crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday with 190 people throughout the nation passing away in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the holiday travel period ranging from the day before Thanksgiving to the Monday following Thanksgiving in 2021.

NHTSA data shows there are more fatal motor vehicle traffic accidents during holiday periods due to increased travel time, more alcohol usage and excessive driving speed.

As a result, ISP says troopers will be on high alert for impaired drivers, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to get home safely by designating a sober driver or by using public transportation or a ride service like Uber or Lyft.

