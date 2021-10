INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say there has been a drastic increase in interstate shootings, and several of the cases have involved road rage.

So far, ISP has investigated 51 interstate shootings in and around Indianapolis this year, that’s compared to just 23 last year. Police say these cases are often hard to solve.

Even though Indiana has a hands-free law, drivers can call 911 while driving. Police are also reminding drivers that a split second of anger is not worth a life.