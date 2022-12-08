CARBONDALE, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) say it is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Carbondale on December 7.

Reports say the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devil’s Fork Road near Carbondale. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene, Jeremy Fowler, 47, of Carbondale approached with a weapon.

The deputy says he ordered Fowler to drop the weapon which he disobeyed, continuing to move forward with the weapon. Reports say the deputy shot Fowler who was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not injured in the incident.

ISP officials say this is an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time.