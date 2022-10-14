INDIANA (WEHT) – After 8 years of assisting his partner, Master Trooper Finney, with tracking down drugs and bringing in the bad guys, K-9 officer Boomer is retiring.

Boomer helped seize numerous narcotics during his time with the force, resulting in 188 arrests. He also assisted in 394 warrant services, and 15 apprehensions. After a job well done, Trooper Finney would reward Boomer with his favorite treat – a cheeseburger!

Earlier this year, Eyewitness news acknowledged Boomer and Trooper Finney as two of our Everyday Heroes. Finney says you may see him as a hero, but he doesn’t. He says Boomer is his hero.

After his retirement, Boomer will have plenty of time to play with his favorite tennis ball and do what he does best: be a good boy!

Eyewitness news thanks Boomer for his service!