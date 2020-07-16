ISP K-9s receive bulletproof vests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman who takes care of several area police dogs for work has found a second way to give back to them.

Jessi Hewig works at St. Joe Veterinary Hospital and since October 2019 has raised money to purchase ballistic vests for police dogs.

K-9s Boomer and Arka were formally presented their ballistic vests Thursday. Arka received her vest in April, but the presentation was delayed due to COVID-19.

“Just seeing the relationship that they have with their partners is very important to me. They are part of their family, and keeping them protected is just as important as keeping the officers themselves protected,” Hewig said.

She has now raised enough money to buy seven vests for K9s and plans to donate more in the future. Each vest costs approximately $650.

Hewig has plans to donate more vests in the near future.

K-9 Boomer and K-9 Arka

K-9 Boomer, Jessi Hewig and K-9 Arka

Senior Trooper Michael Finney and his K-9, Boomer All photos courtesy ISP

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)