ISP: Officer shot in New Harmony

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police and the Posey County Sheriff’s Office said a law enforcement officer was shot in New Harmony Saturday evening.

We’re told it happened on Short Street.

The officer was taken to an Evansville hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

Troopers said a suspect was taken into custody after a short standoff with law enforcement.

Black Township Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that the suspect was also shot.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated on-air and online.