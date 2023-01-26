PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police say it arrested an Otwell man on drug charges during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

Reports say a trooper pulled a 2006 Ford over on I-69 for a headlight violation. Troopers say the driver was Michael Doades, 42, of Otwell and the passenger was Haley Alexander, 31, of Indianapolis.

Authorities say Doades looked impaired, so the trooper requested a K9 unit and assistance. According to reports, Troopers performed field sobriety tests and also discovered that Alexander had an active warrant out of Hendricks County. Doades failed the sobriety test and was searched.

Officials say a black pouch inside his shoe was found to have 20 grams of methamphetamine and several syringes. When troopers searched the car, they found more syringes and a smoking pipe. According to the authorities, Doades tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Doades and Alexander were arrested and transported to Pike County Jail.

Haley Alexander is being held on the following charges:

Warrant – Failure to Appear for Invasion of Privacy

Michael Doades, 42, of Otwell was arrested on the following charges: