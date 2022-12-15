DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police Jasper Post have released an update on the fatal State Road 64 crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter and left two others injured.

ISP Accident Reconstructionists say they were able to determine the events that led to the crash.

Reports say William Craney, 27, who was driving the tanker, was traveling eastbound on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road when he unintentionally drove off the south side of the road.

Craney reportedly over-corrected the steering of his tanker to the left, crossing over the east and west bound lanes and continuing eastbound on the north shoulder. Authorities say Craney over-corrected again, this time to the right to try to regain control over his truck when his tanker began to roll counterclockwise while facing north/south.

According to reports, Julie Schnell, 44, was traveling westbound with her two daughters Alayna, 13, and Addison,15, and was unable to avoid colliding with Craney’s tanker as it was blocking the roadway. The impact of the crash killed Julie Schnell and Alayna and injured Addison and Craney.

Officials say Craney has been released from the hospital and Addison remains hospitalized at a hospital in Louisville.