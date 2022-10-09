ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police remind you that October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. There are many ways to stay safe online.

ISP officers say they have some tips to help the public remain safe online.

ISP Tips

Use multi-factor authentication to verify your identity while online

Use Anti-Virus protection software to keep viruses off your computer

Use strong passwords that are not easy to guess

Watch out for phishing scams, if it is too good to be true, it usually is a scam

Check your accounts and credit reports constantly and report any suspicious activity you see

Keep your software up to date to make sure you are protected against viruses

Don’t use public Wi-Fi without a secure VPN or you may be sharing personal information without realizing it

More information can be found here.