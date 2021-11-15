ISP Trooper Rainey promoted to Sergeant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The ISP tells us that Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter has promoted Senior Trooper Seth Rainey to the rank of Sergeant. They add that Sergeant Rainey has been transferred to the Human Resources Division to serve as a recruiter.

Rainey is a native of Mt. Vernon and a 2003 graduate from Mt. Vernon High School. He later attended Ball State University and graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Rainey also played football while attending Ball State.

Rainey also attended the Indiana State Police Leadership Academy and has been said to receive a lifesaving award for his assistance in reviving an 80-year-old New Hampshire man who became unresponsive while sitting in traffic on St. Joseph Avenue.

Police mention in a press release that Sergeant Rainey resides in Posey County with his wife and three children.