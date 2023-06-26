HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office is alerting the public of recent overdose deaths involving the drug Carfentanil.

Officials state this drug can be 1000 times more potent than Morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Officials are stating this drug does not give second chances.

Officials also state first responders and local hospitals have also reported recent increases in overdoses and are very likely related to Carfentanil arriving in the community.

Carfentanil is used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals.

Officials are urging anyone with friends or family that knows someone who is using drugs to please encourage them and support their effort to seek treatment.