POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – What started as a home renovation, soon turned into heartache, but Clarissa Mueller says her and her family are now on the road to having their home back with help from the community.

After years if uncertainty, Mueller and her family now have what she says Matt Gates was suppose to complete more than two years ago, a new roof. Something she says never would have been done without help from the community.

“We couldn’t be more thankful,” Muller said. “We’ve got a new roof thanks to Scott (Smith) and A & A roofing. We can’t thank these guys enough. It saved our house.”

After seeing what Mueller and her family were going through, Smith owner of Praxis Construction knew he wanted to find a way to help.

“I think just seeing how she felt about it and seeing what she’d gone through and seeing this was the first time she hired a contractor, I just don’t see how someone could do that,” explained Smith. “I just felt like I needed to help her as much as could.”

Smith says it doesn’t take much to lend a help hand, which is the same he would want someone to do for him if he were ever in the situation.

“If you follow the media what’s going on around the rest of the world, we’ve got so much potential here to help each other and I don’t know why but we don’t do it,” said Smith. “We need to help more.”

With A&A Roofing and Kight Home Center helping with the project as well Muller says her and her family are now building towards the future.

“I think the kids are glad that we’re finally able to rebuild. Can come home once we get done. I mean we still have a long road ahead of us cause we got probably four to six months worth of inside remodeling that we have to do, but it’s doable now.”

Mueller is optimistic they will be able to move back into their home by the end of the year.